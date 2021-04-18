ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

In the Netherlands, a duo wrecked a rented Lamborghini Huracán Spyder – and then quickly made off.

Rotterdam – The lessor of this Lamborghini Huracán Spyder may not have been very enthusiastic when he saw the pictures of his super sports car – to put it mildly. Because you have to take a closer look to see that the badly damaged vehicle is actually a vehicle from the Italian PS manufacturer. The front of the Lamborghini is completely destroyed, the left front wheel torn out – the impact was obviously violent, as reported by 24auto.de. However, next to nothing happened to the occupants – because after the crash they ran away for the first time. The Dutch police started a search.

On Twitter, the Rotterdam police posted pictures of the badly damaged Lamborghini Huracán Spyder, which now costs at least around 200,000 euros. The officials wrote: "This car has just crashed into the guardrail on the N3 at #Dordrecht. Two occupants ran away. "Other vehicles were not involved in the crash, the people are searched for, among other things, by helicopter.