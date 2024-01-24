The most popular role-playing game in the world is about to become an exciting game… in virtual reality! The announcement was made by the studio that will be responsible for the development of this ambitious themed project Dungeons & Dragons: Resolution Games, the creators of Demeo.

Even though it was not released no information on the matter to the project itself (so we have no names, logos, exclusive images or even trailers), Resolution Games has made a long statement regarding the importance of this project.

“As anyone who has played Demeo can imagine, we are incredibly big fans of tabletop role-playing games. They have unprecedented power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and it's something we've tried to emulate in our previous projects. Dungeons & Dragons offers one of the richest fantasy worlds ever created, and it gets bigger with every new book and adventure. We are truly honored to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible intellectual property and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future!”

The studio is known for the Demeo seriescurrently available on PC, PS VR and, with Demeo 2, also on the PS5 console.



