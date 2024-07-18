As per tradition, before reviewing the ratings of international magazines, we invite you to read our review of Dungeons of Hinterberg that we published this morning.

Dungeons of Hinterberg It has piqued the interest of many players over the years and when it comes down to it, it has lived up to expectations, at least according to the international press reviews who awarded Microbirds Games’ action RPG set in a fantasy version of the Alps with generally positive votes .

Lots of dungeons to explore for the perfect summer vacation

At the time of writing Dungeons of Hinterberg has an average of 82 / 77 on Metacritic (PC / Xbox) and 76 on OpenCritica sign that the game has been generally appreciated by almost all the magazines.

A Dungeons of Hinterberg fight

Dungeons of Hinterberg is a action RPG set in a fantasy version of our world, available from today on PC, Xbox and Game Passwhere dungeon hunting is considered a perfect vacation. In this context, we will play as Luisa, an adventurer in search of strong emotions, who goes to Hinterberg, a fantasy version of the Alps. During the adventure, players will be able to explore mountains and forests far and wide in search of hidden dungeons and monsters to defeat. Between one dungeon and another, you can visit the village of Hinterberg and make friends with the NPCs present to discover more about this world, receive new quests and skills.

In our review we explain that the slow pace and the phased structure, as well as the carefree atmosphere that characterizes the adventure, make it a perfect game for the summer time. Although not particularly original in terms of combat system and puzzles, Microbirds Games’ creation manages to keep the interest alive throughout the adventure, thanks also to an intriguing artistic side and a well-crafted friendship system with secondary characters.