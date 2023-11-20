During an interview with GamesRadar+, Pine revealed that he is optimistic that there will be a sequel to the fantasy film. “I’ve heard some rumors about it,” he said of a potential sequel. “But I don’t know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it can happen.” When asked if he would be happy to return, he replied: “Absolutely yes.”

The star of Dungeons & Dragons – Thieves’ Honor Chris Pine wants to return to play his role in a sequels . Furthermore, it is not just a vague hope, because the actor is also “ quite confident “that this will happen.

Dungeons & Dragons – Honor for Thieves, who are the other actors?

The main cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor for Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuted earlier this year and saw Pine take center stage as the bard Edgin Darvis. He is joined by Michelle Rodriguez as the barbarian Holga Kilgore, Justice Smith as the half-elf sorcerer Simon Aumar, Sophia Lillis as the tiefling druid Doric and Regé-Jean Page as the paladin Xenk Yendar.

They faced the evil Sofina, a red sorceress from Thay (played by Daisy Head), and also met Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam, a thief and conman. Thieves’ honor was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

For now there are no official confirmations of a sequel, but this film has been a good success and it is not impossible that Pine’s hopes will come true.

Here is the review of Dungeons & Dragons – Honor for Thieves.