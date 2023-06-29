Dungeons & Dragons is changing its character creation standards, favoring a more direct line between player and print, effectively returning to 5th edition standards. Lots of changes coming next June 29ththere is talk of a return to 2014 for some rules.

Wizards of the Coast in an explanatory video of Unerthed Arcana showed how the skill Capstone will be acquired again and that every class that reaches level 20 will be able to obtain it. Subclass progression returns identical to the 2014 series with the exception of subclass skills starting at level 3 instead of 1.

The choice of Jeremy Crawford of not standardizing the characters is due to an unwanted chain effect, found in the playtests of the new Player’s Handbook and therefore we opted for the third base level of every possible subclass skill. Backtrack for Epic level Talents obtainable as a reward for level 20, however, they tell us that this feature is not given up and that we will see it in the future.

In addition to an all-new weapon and armor mastery system, we’ll see the appearance of an all-new spell and an in-depth look at multiple subclasses. There will be an insight into the Monk.