Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thievesthe official movie of the famous game of Wizards of the Coast, is shown in these hours in a new trailer both epic and ironic in tone, which seems to characterize the entire film.

With exit period set for March 2023the film directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley seems to take the path of a light reinterpretation of the subject, even if it manages to maintain a balance betweenepic drive and humoras far as we can see.

In general, the spirit of Dungeons & Dragons emerges from some scenes, if only in the particular situations that are resolved through even bizarre gimmicks, as often happens in real game sessions.

Among the protagonists we find Chris Pine and Michelle Rodríguez, who show themselves in great form in these sequences from the film, as well as Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin, as well as Hugh Grant among the cast. The subject has been reworked by the directors themselves, who are in fact also the screenwriters of the film, with the story that seems to involve a chaos unleashed by the protagonists themselves through a theft gone totally wrong.

The film also finds itself coming out at a rather difficult time for the Dungeons & Dragons brand, considering that Wizards of the Coast found itself facing a strong controversy following the attempt to amend the Open Game License regulation, then having to withdraw it.