In any type of product, attention to detail is always what gives that extra something to the quality of the final result and this Wizards of the Coast he knows well that surely with this little gem he will have made many fans of the most famous role-playing game in the world happy. The cards of the protagonists of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are now all available on D&D Beyond.

Thanks to this small feature now anyone who wants to play in their campaigns Dungeons & Dragons in the company of the characters in the film will be able to do so. In addition to giving us this great opportunity, various unpublished information on the heroes of the film also appears in the cards. Now we know the barbarian Holga possesses a Darksteel ax that gives her resistance to electrical damage. It also seems that xenk has an unspecified link with Szass Tam which provides it with greater longevity.

Other details instead concern the red wizard Sophia who seems to be specialized in the magical art of necromancy (as indeed we can see in the trailer of the film). In short, with these cards Wizards of the Coast has certainly made a great gift to its most ardent fans who now, just like us, will be even more eager to see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in theaters as soon as possible.