Tencent It is going to purchase intellectual property Of Dungeons & Dragons? In the last few hours, rumors have begun to circulate regarding the possible acquisition, also dictated by Hasbro's economic difficulties.
However, Wizards of the Coast, the division that currently manages the D&D brand, he denied the rumors through a statement in which it explains that it has no intention of selling the intellectual property in question.
As you may recall, last year the company canceled five unannounced games to focus on well-known titles, and in the press release it confirms be collaborating with different partners in order to create valuable digital experiences.
Larian Studios involved in the operation?
Wizards of the Coast has therefore denied the rumors about the possible acquisition of Dungeons & Dragons by Tencent, but it is interesting to note that the source of the rumor indicated Larian Studios as a possible intermediary for the operation.
There was even talk of how Swen Vincke's study had been approached by Hasbro possible buyer for intellectual property, but had to give up due to lack of sufficient funds.
