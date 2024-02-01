Tencent It is going to purchase intellectual property Of Dungeons & Dragons? In the last few hours, rumors have begun to circulate regarding the possible acquisition, also dictated by Hasbro's economic difficulties.

However, Wizards of the Coast, the division that currently manages the D&D brand, he denied the rumors through a statement in which it explains that it has no intention of selling the intellectual property in question.

As you may recall, last year the company canceled five unannounced games to focus on well-known titles, and in the press release it confirms be collaborating with different partners in order to create valuable digital experiences.