Hasbro And Wizards of the Coastpublisher of Dungeons & Dragonsthey intended to move to change the Open Game License of the most popular RPG ever but it was announced on Friday that that won’t happen. There OG extension is nothing more than an open content license for role-playing games published by Wizards of the Coast in 2000thanks to it anyone can use (non-profit) the open game content material of the gdr concerned.

The initiative of the two publishers had obviously unleashed the wrath of all third-party developers and fans of the game and, with several related products about to be launched, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast could not afford this disappointment. On January 19 the new executive producer of Dungeons & Dragons, Kyle Brinkapologized to all the fans of the game and, after giving some of them the opportunity to express feedback on the matter, he decided to take a step back.

Following the incident, Kyle Brink also decided to entrust the System Reference Document of role-playing in the skilled hands of Creative Commons, a non-profit organization that takes care of the correct diffusion of creativity, so that similar situations do not repeat themselves. In short, all’s well that ends well but this event certainly left a bad taste in the mouth of many supporters of the game and it is fair to hope that all this does not affect future projects related to the gdr.