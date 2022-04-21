Wizards of the Coast today held its first D&D Direct, a half hour event where it was possible to receive all the latest updates related to Dungeons & Dragons products. Let’s find out all the news together.

New Manuals

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: A one-of-a-kind setting that contains everything a Dungeon Master needs to lead adventures set in the Wildspace and with new options for all players at home who wish to create new characters in this new setting.

The Astral Adventurer’s Guide ™: A campaign setting that offers characters adventures focused on space, with spells and magical items, floor plans and descriptions of Spelljammer ships.

Boo’s Astral Menagerie ™: Over 60 creatures found in the Wildspace and Astral Sea, including astral elves, cosmic horrors, lunar and solar dragons, killer comets and space clowns.

Light of Xaryxis ™: A Dungeon Master adventure set in the Astral Plane and designed for characters of levels 5–8.

But not only that, fans will also have at their disposal a double-sided poster map of the Rock of Bral, an asteroid city that can serve as both a place of adventure and a hub of the campaign on the Astral Plane, as well as a four-sided Dungeon Master Screen. panels designed for use with the manuals in this set.

Journeys Through The Radiant Citadel: This new D&D manual offers adventures set in completely new locations, which Dungeon Masters can integrate into ongoing campaigns, manage as one-shot sessions or use as a basis for entire campaigns. Journeys Through The Radiant Citadel collects 13 independent adventures set in beautiful lands, with challenges for level 1-14 characters. Each adventure is inspired by different cultures from around the world and can be set in any existing D&D campaign setting or in player-created worlds. This is a whole new atmosphere for Dungeons & Dragons, which fans will be able to get their hands on from June 21, 2022.

Campaign Case: Creatures: This Campaign Case equips the Dungeon Master with a large set of customizable creature tokens that will complete any D&D adventure or campaign. Includes 64 plastic discs in three dimensions, five sheets of fully illustrated creature stickers and a durable carrying case.

Campaign Case: Terrain: This Campaign Case contains everything a Dungeon Master needs to build wild encounters and adventures in dungeons and cities. Includes a set of double-sided adventure tiles and a collection of illustrated adventure stickers to customize maps. More than 30 double-sided dungeon tiles, five reusable Adventure Clings sheets, double-sided Adventure Grid and a durable carrying case.

Starter Set – Dragons of Stormwreck Isle: A brand new Starter Set, which includes not only the new “Dragons of Stormwreck Isle” adventure, but also a leaner onboarding experience for new players, as well as a number of digital onboarding tools to further enhance the gaming experience. anyone who approaches the game for the first time.

Digital Monstrous Compendium: A digital asset available to all owners of a Wizards account or a D&D Beyond account, with the first volume including 10 monsters from the Spelljammer setting and more content coming soon.

Dragonlance: Dragonlance will be back on D&D later this year! Fight for the world of Dragonlance with an adventure book and battle game that includes multiple options for putting them together, creating a new way to play D&D. Also announced is the adventure book Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, which tells a brand new story in the early stages of the War of the Lance.

Video games

Baldur’s Gate 3: A look at the progress made since the game’s Early Access began and before its launch in 2023. Several major patches have been released so far, adding new classes, graphics and gameplay improvements.

Neverwinter – Dragonslayer: The hunt begins in June in Neverwinter’s next expansion, Dragonslayer. In this update inspired by Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, you will become a dragon slayer who enters epic lairs and hunts the chromatic dragons of the D&D universe.

Neverwinter is a free Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG that features fast-paced combat and epic dungeons. Players explore the vast city of Neverwinter and the surrounding countryside and learn the glorious history of the iconic city of the Forgotten Realms while battling its many enemies.

Movies & TV Series

D&D Movie: Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have revealed the official title of the film “Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Thieves” due out March 3, 2023.

Series “Legends of the Multiverse”: Watch Legends of the Multiverse every Wednesday at 5:00 pm PT (8:00 pm ET) / Thursday at 1:00 am BST / 2:00 am CEST on D&D YouTube and Twitch channels.

Legends of the Multiverse is an ambitious D&D series that tells the intertwined stories of many adventurers across the multiverse. The main cast consists of Sunny (Deborah Ann Woll), Kaiho Karoshi (B. Dave Walters), Bac Si (Gina Darling), Riddle (Meagan Kenreck) and Torven (Todd Kenreck), who will be joined every week by other legends in the their adventure.

The adventures will be told in pre-recorded 1-hour episodes, with a rotating Dungeon Master for each new adventure arc. Be part of the Legends of the Multiverse debut on April 25 at 5pm PT (8pm ET) / April 26 at 1am BST / 2am CEST.

Table games

D&D Onslaught: WizKids miniature strategy board game featuring two factions fighting in search of treasure.

Products in Italian

Product announcements in French, Italian, German and Spanish: Last year we announced that we would be planning new releases for localized versions of D&D in French, Italian, German and Spanish. We have some fantastic new products coming to these markets, including: