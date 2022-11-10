The race Hadozee created a great stir among fans of Dungeons & Dragons since its reappearance last summer. The problem was created by some details and information that offended some people: for example, the background of the breed was judged to be all too similar to the true story of the reduction in slavery of African tribes by the colonialists, and more seriously, the same shameful motives were used to justify these abuses.

The developer Wizards of the Cost received numerous attacks after the publication of the breed, effectively obliging the company to issue an official apology and to point out that the Hadozee they first appeared in 1982, and not enough attention was paid to them prior to reprinting. “Previously, inclusivity reviews were at the discretion of the individual developer, but as of today, every word, illustration and map will be checked by multiple cultural experts prior to publication.” he has declared Christopher Perkins.

In the next publications of Dungeons & Dragons, before printing, each design phase will be reviewed, from the creation of the texts to the artistic direction, up to the final product. This process will start from the next reprint, which will already contain the correction relating to Hadozee.