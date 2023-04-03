The live action train does not stop, and if it is still fueled by names like Dungeons & Dragons And Joe Manganiello, we are even happier. In fact, the actor is notoriously a fan of the paper role-playing game par excellence and he will be the one to take the lead in the creation of the live action TV series dedicated to Dragonlance.

The news comes directly from the official channels: before diving into the D&D directwhere Manganiello gave brief updates about the documentary who is running with Wizards of the Coast to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragonstook a moment to talk about it.

Remarking how much love he feels for these stories, he revealed that he is working with Wizards of the Coast to a live action TV series dedicated to the stories of Dragonlance.

Also in Italy we got to see Manganiello grappling with Dungeons & Dragons, and more specifically during the 2019 edition of Lucca Comics & Gameswhere he was an excellent host and also played live.

Just in the last few days the new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves was released in cinemas, a film suitable for everyone that is already enjoying great success among fans of the game and otherwise.