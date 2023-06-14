A story that has been going on for decades that of the battle for the rights of Dungeons & Dragons: let’s talk about something that, given the lack of clarity at the beginning, continues to have consequences today. On the one hand we have Wizards of the Coast, a company that publishes content related to the famous role-playing game, on the other we have the new TSR, the rebirth of the first company (Tactical Studies Rules) of Gary Gygax And Don Kaye.

While a trial date had been set, the new TSR filed for bankruptcy, effectively stalling it again. Let’s talk about a company that over time has also been called They Steu Regularly (they sue regularly) and which was sometimes spelled by haters with the dollar instead of the S (T$R).

Founded in 1973, the company was acquired in 1997 by Wizards of the Coast: the new TSR is instead managed by Justin LaNasaa person who would have a series of tattoo shops, a failed political campaign, some accusations of sexism and very little experience related to role-playing games.

While the accusation of the new TSR was linked to projects that Wizards of the Coast allegedly abandoned, including some trademarks and copyrights, the company behind D&D And Magic instead he would have countered with trademark infringement, cybersquatting (anticipating the purchase of domains of companies and brands) and more (including the publication of a role-playing game defined by WotC as racist and transphobic).

While now going on a block, with a new date set for March 2024, the new TSR has revenues (for this first half of the year) of $621.93, while for expenses it reaches $384,941.99.