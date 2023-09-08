Dungeons & Dragons it is a game of infinite possibilities and the only limit during the sessions is certainly the imagination of the Dungeon Master or of the players. When you lack ideas for your games, however, it could certainly help to use one of the many ideas that the Wizards of the Coast offers us and just today the company has launched on the market a new collection of stories suitable for the adventures of all fans of this fantastic role-playing game.

Journeys to the Radiant Citadel offers Dungeon Masters thirteen inspiring short adventures that are perfectly suited to players between level 1 and 14 and with numerous references to really existing cultures and mythologies. And that’s how you will soon find yourself embroiled in black market conflict, in a war of feuds in a big city and facing a dangerous unknown curse.

What can I say, for a novice or experienced Dungeon Master who is Travels in the Radiant Citadel it can certainly prove to be a functional purchase, the great narrative cues that Wizards of the Coast is able to offer are unrivaled and certainly even the most imaginative of role players he might like to immerse himself in such a boundless surreal reality.