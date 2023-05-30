The official box office figures of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves have been revealed, and this could affect the production of a possible sequel. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein And John Francis Daley. The work, positively received by critics, represents the film adaptation of the beloved tabletop role-playing game, and within the cast stand out actors of the caliber of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez And Hugh Grant.

Despite Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves received very positively, box office figures show that the film grossed just $207 million worldwide. The problem is that 150 million dollars were allocated for the production, not including those spent on advertising. The best practice is that a successful production, e.g Hollywoodshould collect double the amount spent, results far from those obtained by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves.

The film got a really good rating on Rotten Tomatoesa signal that those who have decided to give it a chance have found it Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves a great product. Released globally on May 2, 2023, the film will hit physical release tomorrow, May 30. The extremely positive reviews could make sure that the work can recover after the poor results obtained at the box office.