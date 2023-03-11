In the last few hours the first reactions of Dungeons & Dragons – Honor for Thieves and, although it’s not all roses and flowerswe’re talking about a movie exciting and surprising.

A Dungeons & Dragons movie has been in the works for many years but. because of development and legal issues it took a long time to bring the project to the big screen.

Also the COVID-19 pandemic it slowed the development of the project further and the film it was postponed several times between 2021 and 2023. However, after all these vicissitudes the film will soon make its big screen debut and it seems that this long wait it was not in vain.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiered at South by Southwest 2023 and it seems that the people present they appreciated what they saw.

Although some have highlighted some problems related to the duration, pacing and general plot of the filmmany others seem to agree that the film manages to balance its tone perfectly.

Furthermore, these first reviews positively highlight the way in which the cast of the film was heavily exploitedpointing out the great chemistry between all the players involved.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves emulates the energy of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers with a chaotic story. Daley & Goldstein deliver on humor & fantastical, continuous shots while the cast looks to be having a good time. Michelle Rodriguez rocks. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/NtOjvm4uqO — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 11, 2023

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES (2023): The wonderful thing about roleplaying with friends is that it is both deeply silly and deathly serious. The wonderful thing about HONOR AMONG THIEVES is that the filmmakers understand that balance from start to finish. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/Ic7yUXr12w — Matt Monagle (@mattmonagle) March 11, 2023

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Uh, folks? This is outstanding. A tight as a drum screenplay brought to life by a game cast. Hilarious without ever feeling embarrassed by the material. I fell in love early and it never waned. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 11, 2023

‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES’ is FANTASTIC. A film full of soul and heart. Perfectly pitched humor, gorgeous cinematography, easily the best movie of the year so far. With stunning visuals, and more than incredible casting. Stay for the credits! #SXSW #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/Cku88DFhwM — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) March 11, 2023

Currently we don’t have full reviews but only first opinions published on social networks, but for more in-depth analyzes of the film we just have to wait a few days.

In any case, it is of good luck the fact that Paramount is screening the film well in advance of its actual releaseconsequently giving people the opportunity to have their say on social media.

Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Thieves will make its debut in Italian cinemas in March 30, 2023.