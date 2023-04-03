Dungeons & Dragons – Honor for Thieves took first place at the box office this weekend, beating out John Wick: Chapter 4 and earning $38.5 million in the US. Internationally, the fantasy comedy has also exceeded expectations.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves was initially projected to earn around $25 million in total from international markets, but the actual revenue at the end of the weekend is $33 million. Overall, the film has achieved globally $71.5 million.

The film hit more than 60 markets this weekend and was #1 in many of them. The United Kingdom was a big market for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, where it earned more than $4 million.

Dungeons & Dragons – Honor of Thieves is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, with a screenplay co-written with Michael Gilio. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

We explained in our review that “Wizards of the Coast was smart because they didn’t just create a D&D film adaptation, they produced a fun action-adventure film and set it within its famous fantasy universe. Dungeons & Dragons – Honor among thieves, in fact, is an entertaining, light-hearted and enjoyable film that winks at the fans with many quotes and situations, as well as with a very strong underlying coherence with the license The result is two hours of pure entertainment with which to disconnect from everyday life to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Costa della Spada.”