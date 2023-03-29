Role-playing games can easily be considered an exercise in improvisation, thanks to the stimuli they give to the players’ imagination. Dungeons & Dragonsamong all, is the best known of all.

Chris Pine stated that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves it is a game between actors. As proof of this, just think that as declared by John Francis Daley And Jonathan Goldsteinthe actors participated in a game session of Dungeons & Dragons to try out your parts. This also allowed the team to find an understanding that gave credibility on screen, despite the restrictions due to the lockdowns imposed by the COVID-19.

As described by Goldsteinthe game session was also useful for realizing the real potential of the actors and for correcting any mistakes. Dungeons & Dragons it has incredible potential when it comes to entertainment. John Francis Daley has gone into more detail what will be the characteristics of The Honor of Thievesunderlining the diametrically opposite nature of the works of George RR Martin, for example. In fact, the film was conceived from the very beginning as a source solely of entertainment, also given the bad precedent constituted by Dungeons & Dragonsa film released in 2000 and widely criticized for being too ambitious.