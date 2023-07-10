All players will obviously know that dragons, in Dungeons & Dragonsplay a very important role both as “monsters” is like “proponentsof plots and destinies. In short, they are perhaps the most iconic creatures in the whole gaming world, in fact, even if between publications and stories, the importance that has really been given to them does not seem to live up to the name they bear.

finally Wizards of the Coast seems to have fully solved this problem with its latest publication: The Dragon Treasury of Fizban.

This is an official addition, which will be used almost exclusively by the Dungeon Masterswhich opens up a real “world” about Dragons and their precious skills, abilities and (even) fascinating anatomical features.

This manual also clearly explains the thin line that separates dragons from the classic “monsters” of D&D. In fact the Dragons, if studied effectively by the DM, can easily cross this thin line and are often characterized by like a player character!

Targeted content

The Dragon Treasury of Fizban, as we have said, is almost entirely devoted to the Dungeon Masterbut there are a couple of interesting chapters to feature dragon-related player characters as well, with talents, extra subclasses And dragon spells which will make your half-dragon a real challenge for the DM.

If you are avid players, perhaps accustomed to magical classes, you will find the chapter we are now going to talk about as the most interesting of the entire manual: the dragon magic. These are new spells that sorcerers and wizards can add to their list, and unleash the powers of the undisputed lords of the skies: Flame Swirls, Psychic Spears and Draconic Transmutations will finally let you taste the true power of dragons.

In the same chapter, we will then find another interesting addition: in fact

Fizban’s Treasure of Dragons introduces to the game world 13 new items exclusive magic, which you can perhaps use as rewards to be found right in the dragons’ lairs. What attracts a lot, in this chapter, are then the Dragon gifts, power-ups that a hero might find right after slaying a dragon. Maybe you’ve all had the same idea as me: We’ve seen this thing before somewhere, and we all know how epic it is!

The manual explains very well, for lovers of stories rather than rules, the importance of dragons throughout the Dungeon & Dragons universe, as they actually were vital even for the creation of entire worlds and planes of existence. A further aspect that will fascinate lore lovers is that in some way the whole manual seems to be painstakingly written by Fizban the Fabulousan old Dragonlance wizard who in the course of reading will give you some ideas, impressions or will tell some fantastic anecdote about the world of dragons (sometimes with notes marked on pieces of paper as if they were notes or torn pages from an old diary).

However, you will shiver when you realize how masterfully this manual can tell you about dragons. In these chapters you will be able to learn the multitudes of nuances that make up these fantastic creatures, how to role them, which divinities they worship, but also how they behave and what their habits are: all vital information that allow the DM to completely immerse the players in their own story, coming to love – or hate – such a complexly constructed character.

In the same chapters, however, there is no shortage of hints at the various dragon cults that make up this world, explaining customs, rituals, and details on where the roots of their beliefs cling.

Manual introductions

Once the “Lore” chapter is definitively closed, let’s talk about the “Rules” that this manual introduces. First of all two new subclasses, the monk Way of the Ascending Dragon and the Dragon Guardian Ranger, interesting additions both in terms of Lore (don’t worry, as promised we have closed that chapter), and in terms of playability of the classes. If you are already thinking “Yes, but I don’t like playing monk or ranger, I like being half dragon!”, rest assured scaly friends! Because the manual adds for you well three other lineage variants to choose for the creation of your Dragonid: Chromatic, Gemmata And Metallicaall this accompanied by various background input tables directly related to the dragons!

The compendium then illustrates the various stats to be used for the paper composition of dragons and the various characters associated with them (Egg Hunters, Dragonborn Champions and various creatures), and does so through the bestiary. In the first part we will find the tables relating to personagesin the last one we will find instead those associated directly with dragons: dividing the dragons by age, the table will explain in detail all the statistics associated with them, even explaining the roles of the lairs and the regional effects that the dragons apply on the territories they are “masters”.

We will find later a complete encyclopedia of dragons call Draconomiconwhich divides them by species, explains the distinctive features, the spells, but also any hints of adventure and links depending on the age of the dragon, and a detailed description of both the house (Tana), and the treasures that the adventurers could find in them.

This compendium gives finally to the world of dragons attention that he really deserved in the already vast universe of Dungeons & Dragons.

Fizban’s Treasure of Dragons is a manual that, with just over 200 pages, will substantially expand your adventures! Or maybe he could just keep you company with a reading of fantastic stories.