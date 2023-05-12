If in the brand Dungeons & Dragons you are most passionate about the “Dragons” part, or if you have always wanted to become a dragon scholar (or hunter), now you can rejoice in the fact that the Treasury of Fizban has finally arrived in Italian, for you to fully enjoy the mountain of riches it contains!

The Dragon Treasury of Fizban is Wizards of the Coast’s latest localized manual for Dungeons & Dragons, detailing all types of dragons and draconian creatures. Find out how dragons embody magic in the worlds of D&D and how you can bring them to life at your tabletop, thanks to this phenomenal reference guide for the world’s most popular RPG.

Dragon hunters and scholars alike will appreciate the new dragon-themed options for players eager to harness the power of dragon magic and create unique and memorable dragon characters. THE Dungeon Masters will discover a rich treasure trove of new tools and information for designing dragon-themed encounters, adventures and campaigns, with elements such as: