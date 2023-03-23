The team of Dungeons & Dragons in Wizards of the Coast is pleased to announce the next D&D Direct, scheduled for Tuesday March 28 at 18:00, Italian time.

Tune in to see a packed 30-minute video presentation featuring exclusive reveals from Wizards of the Coast and its partners, including the latest on the world’s most popular RPG, entertainment news with the upcoming Paramount Movie release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thievesvideo game reveals, and more, hosted by Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) and Ify Nwadiwe (@IfyNwadiwe).

D&D Direct will be broadcast on D&D channels on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/DNDWizards) and Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/dnd).