In the last few years the world of RPG is explodingand very often when talking about paper RPG, the link to Dungeons & Dragons it’s fast, automatic. We are talking about an experience that combines every sense in an adventure that can have any connotation: the game world is the Dungeon Masters, and players are free to really do what they want. To accompany them on these adventures, a sheet of paper, a pencil and some dice, of course, but also a series of useful accessories that can make everything more fun. Among these objects are certainly those of the line Dungeons & Dragons by Polinianiwhich we discovered a Lucca Comics & Games and tried in these two months, and now we are ready to tell you about our experience.

Five items for the adventurer

The five products that Poliniani has produced come from one official collaboration which leads the company to work with expert Italian craftsmen, who have been able to create these five leather objectsall of course with the D&D logo imprinted above. Each product is finished with care, brings details and smells that all leather lovers will adore, and offers something more to the gaming experience, whether it’s an active part of the action, or simply decoration to show off.

Arselia

Let’s start with one of the highlights: Arselia. We’re talking about a studded leather bag capable of containing a complete set of dice inside: a fundamental object for those who play Dungeons & Dragons, given the importance that dice have for a player. In recent months we have used it to carry our dice around between various sessions, and what we can say is that the proposed offer is something incredible. At the price of €30.00, a really low figure for an object made of leather, your set of dice will be protected by this bag which can be opened with ease, and which can be closed both with two straps and with a button added, so you can really seal them up and take them wherever you want.

master’s degree

Being a Dungeons & Dragons player is something unique, but often not externalized enough: for this the idea of ​​the keychain it is something very interesting. This leather bears the Dungeons & Dragons emblem, and while it may appear small in photos, it is not. Sold for €15.00, this keychain lets you shout to the world that you know what it means to fight for freedom (or take it away from someone) on the game map. Very comfortable because of a small thickness, we used it for the keys of the studio where we carry out most of the sessions, and the aesthetic touch it gives to everything is really nice.

stored

Let’s always talk about aesthetics now, since we are dealing with a leather pendantwith the logo of Dungeons & Dragons imprinted above. This pendant, sold at a low price (only 10€) is part of this triptych of aesthetic objects (along with Master and what we will see later), and thanks to the lace (also in leather), it will add that touch of adventure to your style. So perfect if you want to flaunt your gaming experiences to the world, or if you just want to dress up for the party (and by party, of course, we mean the session).

Philosophy

If there is one name among Dungeon Masters that stands out every time it is mentioned, that is the name of Matthew Mercerone of the founders of Critical Role (group that turned their sessions into an animated series on Amazon, The Legend of Vox Machine). If we take a good look at his style, what stands out are those particular details, from the robe / waistcoat he often wears, to those leather bracelets he wears on his wrists. Philosophy it is that bracelet, the only one Official Dungeons & Dragons and made of really fine leather. At a cost of €15, it is possible to purchase it in three sizes (5.5cm, 6.3cm and 7cm), so you can wear it and show it off every time you roll your dice.

Tabus

The true king of the collection it is undoubtedly him, Tabus, object of desire for anyone who takes pleasure in launching their D20 looking for the right result. This studded leather tray, with the D&D logo on it, becomes the perfect place to roll your dice. It’s the object we used the most together with Arselia, and the fact that the leather takes the throws with marks makes everything even more precious, as if to mark that skin in order to remember your past, your adventures.

Original publication on geeklegends.it