Wizards of the Coast is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, and will do so with the arrival of many new features including manuals, gadgets and much more. So let's find out together the dates of the new manuals, what they will cover and the news outside the upcoming books.

New D&D manuals: dates and info

Vecna: Eve of Ruin

Adventure campaign for characters level 10-20

A high-stakes adventure where the fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance. The heroes will begin their adventure in the Forgotten Realms and travel to Planescape, Spelljammer, Eberron, Ravenloft, Dragonlance and Greyhawk, as they race to save existence from annihilation by the infamous lich Vecna, who is weaving a ritual to eliminate the well, annihilate the gods and subjugate all the worlds.

Publication date in English: May 21, 2024

Publication date in Italian: November 2024

The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977

The history of D&D

The definitive book that will showcase the beginnings of D&D, including the first ever draft of D&D written in 1973 by Gary Gygax, a curated collection of zines published over the years, and magazine articles that contribute to the origin story of D&D. Each document is introduced, described and inserted into the story by one of the game's most important historians, Jon Peterson.

Publication date: June 18, 2024

Quests from the Infinite Staircase

Anthology of adventures for characters level 1-13

This anthology brings together six classic DUNGEONS & DRAGONS adventures, updating them for the fifth edition of the game. The Infinite Stairway contains doors that lead to fantastical realms. It is the home of the noble genie Nafas, who listens to wishes expressed throughout the multiverse and recruits heroes to fulfill them.

Publication date: July 16, 2024

Player's Handbook (2024)

Resource for the player

Take your game to the next level with the revised Player's Handbook for 2024. More player options, improved organization, and engaging additions to the Fifth Edition rules make it a must-have for your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Publication date: September 17, 2024

Dungeon Master's Guide (2024)

Resource for the DM

Becoming a Dungeon Master has never been easier than with the revised 2024 Dungeon Masters Guide. Make the role of Dungeon Master your own with experts and an accessible, expertly crafted approach to managing your gaming sessions. With more tools than ever, becoming the master of your multiverse will be a breeze.

Publication date: November 12, 2024

Monster Manual (2025)

Resource for the DM

The revised 2025 Monster Manual gives you the largest selection of enemies for player characters to face that has ever been assembled in gaming history. More options at all levels of play mean more ways to provide challenges that will keep them coming back to your table again and again.

Publication date: February 18, 2025

Not just manuals

Kyle BrinkExecutive Producer of the D&D team at Wizards of the Coast: “D&D has a rich history, an exciting present, and a great future. This year we will celebrate all three with the 50th anniversary of the first publication of Dungeons & Dragons. We'll walk you through the making of the game, bring some of the classic adventures into the current game, visit the most iconic settings in the D&D multiverse, and kick off the future of the game with the new 2024 core books that are the heart of the game. We've been working on all of this for a while now. It will be a lot of fun.”

The celebrations, which will last a year, will begin in March 2024when fans from all over the world will be able to play the same adventure together inspired by the love of the creators of Dungeons & Dragons for tournament style gameplay. Fans will be able to experience an excerpt from one of the upcoming releases, “Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth“, in game stores, community centers, libraries, at conventions like Gary Con and PAX East, on kitchen tables with painted scenery, in video chat rooms, and on D&D Beyond. A Dungeon Master will always be available, wherever fans want to play.

The D&D team has an exciting range of licensed consumer products with top partners in every category, giving fans plenty of opportunities to show their love for the game. Converse footwear and apparel as well as an official construction set will see the light of day LEGO IDEAS complete with minifigures.

But this is just the beginning. 2024 will celebrate D&D with new ways to improve immersion in the game, with a 3D virtual tableand new ways to remove all types of barriers to the game, through the new features of D&D Beyond. D&D will participate in a variety of shows and conventions in 2024 to celebrate with fans.