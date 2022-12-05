Dungeons and Dragons It is one of the longest-running board games and has millions of followers around the world. With the passage of time it receives adjustments in its rules and also in the terms. Now, in its next revision, the game of Wizards of the Coast it will change from race to species.

let’s not forget that Dungeons and Dragons is a board game that began in the 70’s and has been around for more than 4 decades and with tiny adjustments due to the fact that it is an experience that has a base that does not require many changes, however, there are many terms that they need adjustments.

In the case of race, many could say that it is well used, but we are talking about the fact that it is a word that focuses on humans only, when in this board game these characters do not proliferate. For this reason, the change to species will now be made.

Source: Wizards of the Coast

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that beyond the game, the term race is used in a way in which certain minorities are deployed from others and that is generally annoying. That is why it is also decided to make the change.

It’s worth noting that Wizards of the Coast threw out an admittedly lengthy statement, doing its best to explain the situation.

You can now find Dungeons and Dragos in Spanish

One of the problems that many face when playing Dungeons and Dragons has to do with the language. The board game Wizards of the Coast It has been in English for decades, but we just don’t have a version for Spanish-speakers, especially for all of Latam.

Since 2021, Wizards of the Coast has been dedicated to publishing the most basic rulebooks and kits for fans of this board game to make playing a much easier experience. The essential kit has all that and here we can show it to you.

We'll see how long it takes to launch the rest of the books to play, as well as other products that are designed for our region. What do you think of the change in D&D? Do you agree with the decision?