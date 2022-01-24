After the success last year of two products translated into Italian, Wizards of the Coast is happy to announce the arrival of the next Dungeons and Dragons manuals in Italian language, which will be distributed throughout the year. It consists of 2 manuals and a master’s screen, which will expand the fifth edition of the famous board game.

Following the Christmas event that involved actor Jack Black, Wizards of The Coast is pleased to announce the arrival of the Comprehensive Guide of Xanathar, Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft and it Reincarnated Dungeon Master Screen. The second guide and the Master Screen already have a precise date, while for the All-inclusive guide to Xanathar the company did not give official information.

In fact, due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of the comprehensive guide has been postponed for both the Italian and Spanish languages, but which will still happen in the course of 2022. Furthermore, the company is keen to clarify that this difference in the release dates is not foreseen in the future for other products.

Here is the official description of the guide:

In the Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft, players and Dungeon Masters explore the creepy boundaries of the multiverse: the Dread Domains, nightmare demiplanes from the setting of Ravenloft in Dungeons & Dragons. Monster expert Rudolph Van Richten has studied the many horrors and fearsome creatures that roam these realms. Under his guidance, adventurers delve into terrifying mysteries or battle terrifying creatures in the Mists of Ravenloft.

The release dates for these new manuals in Italian of Dungeons and Dragons are therefore the following:

Comprehensive Guide to Xanathar: in the course of 2022 (date to be defined)

Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft: May 17, 2022

Reincarnated Dungeon Master Screen: June 2022

A 2022 full of surprises for all Wizards of The Coast fans is therefore expected, with an exciting series of localized “latest and greatest” titles, roughly one release per quarter.