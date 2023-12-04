Starbreeze, the studio known for the likes of Payday, is developing a game based on the Dungeons and Dragons IP.

Codenamed Project Baxter, the upcoming game is expected to release across platforms in 2026. It is being produced in Unreal Engine 5.

While further details on this project are still thin, the studio has said players can expect “the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of co-operative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience” on release. When Project Baxter launches, Starbreeze will also act as the game’s publisher.



“When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons and Dragons was always at the top of our list and I’m incredibly happy to announce this license,” Starbreeze’s CEO Tobias Sjögren said today, thanking D&D’s Wizards of the Coast for “being such a great partner.”

“Dungeons and Dragons is having an extraordinary year” added Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. “Our gaming brands, including Dungeons & Dragons, continue to attract great partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and development.

“Our collaboration with Starbreeze is a prime illustration of this strategy. Given their impressive games and passion for Dungeons and Dragons, we are confident that they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide.”



Elsewhere at the studio, Starbreeze recently released a free update for Payday 3 which introduced two ‘classic’ Payday 2 heists into the game.

The heists in question are Cook off and Turbid Station (Murky Station in Payday 2). Starbreeze says their arrival will allow players to “relive the thrill and excitement” of the previous game’s heists, but with a slight reimagining and improved gameplay.