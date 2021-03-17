It is common to see games based on fantasy universes based on Warhammer, but a few years ago the arrival of a game set in another of those famous universes was confirmed. We talk about Dungeons and Dragons, which will serve as the basis for an action role-playing game developed by Tuque Games and which is news today. It is news for two reasons, Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance is shown in a gameplay and sets its release date.

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance will be released on Xbox consoles and Playstation, in addition to PC, next June 22. And what Dungeons and Dragons fans will find with this game is something they can discover thanks to the gameplay published by IGN, realizing a game that had not been known about for a long time.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 receives improvements for Xbox Series X | S

And it is that since it was announced, the project that makes possible the arrival of Dungeons and Dragons to consoles and PC, had been kept hidden and silent without giving too much information. Taking advantage of the opportunity of the medium, which is usually a springboard to publicize the games, we can better understand the proposal thanks to Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance shown in a gameplay with a new trailer. The truth is that they could have expanded a little more to better understand the proposal.

But for this, we can turn to the Steam product page, where light is shed on what they propose in Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance. The game offers an opportunity to enter this fantasy universe in a game that combines action and role-playing, with which you can even cooperate in order to face the action in a more dynamic way. There are different heroes who will combine their powers to face all the enemies and Legendary monsters drawn from Dungeons and Dragons.

Dark Alliance brings the world of Dungeons & Dragons to life with an explosive action RPG filled with real-time combat and a highly dynamic cooperative mode. Frost giants and vengeful dragons roam the Dale of Icewind as the invading armies of evil grow stronger day after day. Now four heroes must push back the forces of enemy creatures and defend themselves from the darkness. Choose your hero and join up to four friends to fight legendary monsters. Explore the icy world of Icewind Valley as you defeat unstoppable bosses, collect incredible gear, and unlock new abilities to take on even greater challenges.

And the most important thing is that we now know that Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance will arrive on June 22 on Xbox and Playstation consoles, including the new generation, as well as PC.

Xbox series x The fastest and most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles from four generations of consoles – all games look their best and play their best on Xbox Series X.

Enjoy next-generation speed and performance with Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom 1TB SSD and embedded software.

With Xbox Smart Delivery, play the best available version of your game whatever console you use.

Last updated on 2020-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.