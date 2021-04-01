Among those games that bet on the most well-known fantasy universes, it has been a long time since we had information about the Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast project, Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance. The action role-playing game that confirmed its arrival on Xbox on June 22, among other platforms. It is time to reveal new details and therefore Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance shows the fight against a boss in its latest trailer.

The objective seems more than evident, to show the action that Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance will bring you with this experience that you will bet, both on the individual campaign mode, and on the cooperative multiplayer. Bringing the Dungeons & Dragons universe back to life and taking advantage of the same pull that Warhammer games are having can be very good news to tackle a medieval fantasy theme that has millions of followers.

To present its gameplay, a new trailer has been published where Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance shows the fight against a boss, more specifically, against Hagedorn. In this way, an interesting trailer is revealed where we can see that action RPG style in the third person so typical of the new trends of the genre. But the most curious thing is to be able to attend to those action mechanics that the game offers, in something like a fight against a boss, where cooperation can be of vital importance.

Introducing Hagedorn, one of the Dark Alliance’s epic bosses. The powerful magic crystals grant him abilities far more terrifying than other spectators. You are everything that stands in the way of Hagedorn and his army of duergar.

Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance is scheduled to launch on June 22, reaching Xbox and Playstation consoles alike, as well as PC, ensuring that it will be compatible with new generation consoles.