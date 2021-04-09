The Canadians of Tuque Games continue to keep up with the news and announcements related to their next action RPG game, since Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance reveals more details about enemies and weapons it will have, all thanks to the ESRB rating. Trolls, goblins, axes and all the fantasy atmosphere will be found in the video game, which promises to be one of the great bastions of the genre this year.

Through the ESRB classification that is given to the games, it was possible to see several details that the title will contain, such as some enemies, weapons, fragments of it, atmosphere, etc. In the description they are mentioned for example trolls, goblins, skeletons, skeleton wizards, and verbeeg. Together, some descriptions of the types of attacks there will be, which coincide with the three types of characters.

According to the description written in the classification, the game shows us and makes it transparent that it is firmly rooted in its fantasy roots. Below and thanks to Gamingbolt, we leave you an extract of the description so that you can see the details that the title will offer (translated):

“This is an action role-playing game in which players control various kinds of fantasy characters as they search for a magic shard. From a third-person perspective, players use axes, swords, arrows, and hammers to defeat creatures inspired by Dungeons And Dragons (eg trolls, goblins, skeleton wizards, verbeeg, etc). The melee style combat is highlighted by screams of pain, impact sounds, and blood splatter effects. Court scenes sometimes depict cases of blood: mutilated, dismembered, and decapitated dwarfs hanging from the ceiling, a corpse whose head is cut off and thrown into a pot; a large soup spoon with severed heads. Some levels represent corpses impaled on spikes (sometimes with blood) or bodies hanging from ropes ”.

Thanks to the previous text, we can already begin to get an idea of ​​the setting and the level of confrontations that we will have, which is very explicit and It details in a good way the characteristics that the game has. Now, we just have to wait for the release date to see if it’s really worth it, a project that perhaps is one of the most anticipated releases of the genre.

Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance will be officially released for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC on June 25 of this year.