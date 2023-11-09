The call of the depthsity makes itself felt again with the arrival of Dungeons 4the latest videogame effort by Kalypso Media which invites players to take on the role of “absolute evil”. This game, heir to a saga that has been able to renew itself while keeping the fans of the first hour loyal, promises to expand the concept of strategy and management. The narrative continues absolute evil and her devoted servant, theDark elf Thalyawhich immediately becomes the fulcrum of this adventure, no longer finding itself at the service of its grand master, introducing innovations both in the gameplay and in the narrative.

The Charm of the Dark

The “Dungeons” series has always played with the idea of reverse the traditional narrative of heroes versus villains. In Dungeons 4, the player is once again asked to build his underground kingdom, but with a scale and complexity never seen before. Each dungeon is a living organism that requires attention and strategy. Resource management, troop training, and defense against invaders are just some of the aspects the player will have to deal with.

Dungeons 4 also introduces new game mechanics which require you to think like a true master of evil, with cunning and foresight. The heart of the game remains there creating a dungeon, but the possibilities are now exponentially greater. A strong point of Dungeons 4 is thelarge roster of creatures and minions that the player can recruit. Each entity has its own characteristics, abilities and needs, and managing them requires a balance of fortitude and ingenuity. This aspect, combined with a greater variety of creatures to command and enemies to face, significantly enriches the gaming experience.

The new ones antagonists of this chapter are the dwarfs: these hard-working creatures build their underground fortresses and represent an unprecedented and stimulating challenge for the dominion of the depths, and their introduction represents a turning point in game dynamics. Their underground fortresses are sources of resources but also potential hotbeds of conflict, adding a new level of strategic challenge to the player’s subterranean domain.

Black Humor as Tradition

We can’t talk about Dungeons without mentioning thehumor that permeates every aspect of the game. Dungeons 4 does not shy away from this tradition and continues to entertain players with pungent referencesand a narrative that often pokes fun at the clichés of the fantasy genre and video games in general, also making reference to pop culture and current trends. witty jokes and situations that wink at classics of the fantasy genre and beyond.

The game obviously also features graphic and sound innovations: from technical point of view, Dungeons 4 makes a significant leap forward compared to its predecessors. The attention to graphic details and the immersive soundtrack help create an atmosphere that captures and holds the player in the depths of his dungeon. By going into detail about the gameplay, you can explore the missionsthe campaigns and the game modes that Dungeons 4 makes available with the possibility of even having one cooperative mode. There variety it is one of the cornerstones of the game, ensuring that each match is a unique experience.

One of the downsides of this title, and which unfortunately made us turn up our noses more than once, is that it could have deviated a little from the system known to us and introduce greater versatility. Furthermore, problem which is more about the practical act, is that of room managementwhich is not very functional, especially when we find ourselves having to select a specific target in the middle of the action.

The game is available for PC and the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and guarantees wide accessibility for fans of the genre. Whether you are a long-time fan or new adventurer into the realm of absolute evil, Dungeons 4 promises to be a unique and compelling gaming experience.