Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios released the first one gameplay videos For Dungeons 4the new strategy/management based on dungeons and various creatures that is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass.

Dungeons 4 continues the evolution of the series remaining perfectly in line with the previous chapters, with the intention of keeping the classic spirit of the series alive but expanding its contents, structure and mechanics, or rather proposing an even broader and complex.

In the role of Absolute Evil, accompanied by his right hand Thayla, we will have to build and expand our dungeon to then send our evil troops into combat and conquer the Underworld.

Realmforge Studios therefore intends to offer a simulation of building and managing evil dungeons as perfect as possible. Also in this case it is about bringing the forces of evil to triumph through the construction of perfect dungeons.