Dungeons 4 and finally available. This is the new chapter of the series that has collected the spiritual legacy of Bullfrog’s Dungeon Keepers, making it successfully survive to the present day.

In the shoes of absolute evil, the player must build and manage dungeons in which to trap or eliminate heroes in search of glory, to make his kingdom of evil thrive. In reality, already with the previous chapters the Dungeons series had tried to broaden the formula a bit, borrowing some mechanics from role-playing games and traditional real-time strategies.