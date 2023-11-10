Dungeons 4 and finally available. This is the new chapter of the series that has collected the spiritual legacy of Bullfrog’s Dungeon Keepers, making it successfully survive to the present day.
In the shoes of absolute evil, the player must build and manage dungeons in which to trap or eliminate heroes in search of glory, to make his kingdom of evil thrive. In reality, already with the previous chapters the Dungeons series had tried to broaden the formula a bit, borrowing some mechanics from role-playing games and traditional real-time strategies.
Evil against the dwarves
In Dungeons 4 in particular the player finds himself dealing with competition from dwarfswho want to expand themselves and who are excellent dungeon diggers, as well as avid gold diggers.
Dungeons 4 currently has more than one hundred reviews on Steam, 89% of which are positive. Among the few criticisms, some related to the lack of some multiplayer modes present in the third episode and the lack of major innovations. For the rest, I’m really enjoying Realmforge Studios’ game, just as the previous chapters were.
#Dungeons #time #massacre #heroes