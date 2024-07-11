The announcement was accompanied by a Gameplay Trailer which shows a mix of cinematic sequences and gameplay with melee and magic-based clashes, also offering a taste of the fearsome enemies that await us in the depths of the game’s dungeon.

Developers Mithril Interactive have announced the early access release date for Dungeonborne . And it’s very close, too: this promising multiplayer extraction dungeon crawler will be available on Steam starting from Friday, July 18 .

A dark fantasy mining game

Dungeonborne is a first-person dungeon crawler with dynamics Multiplayer PvPvE with extractionwhere players then face both AI enemies and other users to get their hands on the loot inside the dungeons and find the exit to escape with the loot safe and sound.

It is possible to face the matches both alone in free-for-all mode and in team mode, where strategy and coordination between players is fundamental. In the game we can impersonate various types of classes, from those dedicated to melee combat to those specialized in magic.

If you want to know more, we refer you to our hands-on review of Dungeonborne thanks to the demo at the Steam Next Fest in February, in which we told you how we were positively impressed by this fantasy-style extraction game, while at this address find the game’s Steam page.