Shiravune announced the release date for the version pc of two chapters of the series Dungeon Travelers Of AQUA PLUS. It’s about Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal and of Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Fallen Maiden & the Book of Beginningswhich will be available worldwide starting from 9 June via the John platform.

All additional content available in their console counterpart will also be released, including the collaborative dungeons made with other AQUAPLUS titles For example Uwatarerumono And White Albums. At the moment it is also possible to pre-order the two titles by taking advantage of a 10% discount on their exit price.

Source: Shiravune Street Gematsu