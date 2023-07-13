The publisher Shiravune announced that the versions pc Of Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal and the sequel Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Fallen Maidens & the Book of Beginnings they won’t come out again Steam as expected. Publisher’s words:

“Unfortunately Steam guidelines have made it impossible to pass the review while maintaining the high quality standards we have for these titles. We apologize to all the players who were looking forward to a Steam version of Dungeon Travelers 2-2.”

Both titles are available on the platform john at the price of about twenty euros each.

Source: Shiravune Street Gematsu