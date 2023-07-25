Through Steam it is now possible to claim a free copy of Dungeon of the ENDLESS in PC version. Once added to your account it will be yours forever, but you must do so before the promotion expires.
You can find the Dungeon of the ENDLESS Steam page at this address. This is clearly the base game – additional content is not included in this promotion. The regular price of Dungeon of the ENDLESS is 11.99€.
Dungeon of the ENDLESS, what is it
Dungeon of the ENDLESS allows us to create a team of heroes which have unique characteristics. We must assign them equipment, send them into the field and acquire more and more powerful abilities. The characters are guards and former prisoners of a prison ship sent to explore a distant planet. It also supports four player co-op.
As rogue-like, Dungeon of the ENDLESS is full of dangers and in case of death we will have to start over. With each new attempt there will be new levels and new content to find. The world to explore is called Auriga and is the home of a civilization known as the Endless, whose secrets we will also have to discover.
