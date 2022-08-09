Meshi Dungeonthe manga of Ryoko Kui published in Italy by J-POP with the name of “Dungeon Food”, Will soon become an animated series by the renowned studio TRIGGER.

To announce it, the Twitter account and a new official website open for the anime transposition, which at the moment only presents a teaser image. From what we can see from the URL of the site, however, it seems that the official name chosen for the West is Delicious in Dungeon. Below you will find the synopsis provided by J-POP Manga for the first volume. Currently the series is in the eleventh volume, of 12 released in Japan. Just the last tankobon, just released at home, anticipated the announcement by TRIGGER about the animated series.

Synopsis (J-POP Manga) If you don’t eat you can’t get strong, and if you don’t get strong you don’t eat! When looking for adventures in a dungeon, one of the biggest risks is getting devoured by a monster. The reverse is also true in Dungeon Food: with no money or food, a team of adventurers will have to learn the best way to season giant bats and how to cook a troll to perfection. Obviously, the real problem is surviving the hunt for the raw material, as a young explorer in search of his finished sister will understand … in the stomach of a dragon!

Source: TRIGGER Street Anime News Network