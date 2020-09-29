Highlights: The BTP got support on July 18, two months ago, to save the staggered government of the Congress divided between the Pilot and Gehlot groups.

The BTP MLA and office bearers met Gehlot with 17-point demands.

Among these, the first demand was – 1167 seats for teacher recruitment should be filled immediately from ST. And the government agreed to it.

Gehlot government survived but the ST class did not get the reservation demanded in the job.

Two weeks after the Gandhian protests, the mob erupted, killing two of the police.

Gehlot and the Congress Party started facing allegations of being against the tribals.

Sachin Pilot also jumped into politics on the fifth day after talks with the government and peace.

Palayat has said – no responsible government can make a promise that is outside the purview of law.

Jaipur. Dungarpur was suddenly engulfed in Rajasthan, the heat of the tribals’ disturbance from Kankri Dungri reached Udaipur via National Highway-8. In four days, looting, sabotage and arson resulted in a loss of Rs 250 to 300 crore. Internet services were closed for four days, heavy police force was deployed and finally the entire area is peaceful in the last two days. But the death of 2 people, injury to hundreds and the imposition of Naxalite on tribal disturbance and agitation has created a new debate in the whole matter. Why did this happen? Could it not be controlled in time? Are the tribal leaders on Gehlot government # Tribal_contri_congress Is it okay to accuse? Before understanding all these questions and allegations, it will be necessary to know that where did this outrage start from?

The Tahrir of Anarchy was written on 18 July!

The biggest reason behind the Dungarpur nuisance or the reason for which the tribals united was the demand to fill 1167 unreserved posts of teacher recruitment from the ST class. For a long time, the Tribal Party (BTP), which emerged as the voice of the ST class in the tribal community and especially the tribal areas, was waiting for this demand to be fulfilled soon. But while the Congress government was going through a crisis, the BTP saw it as the best chance to capitalize on this demand. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who claimed an absolute majority, also had the support of two BTP MLAs to drown. And this was the reason that BTP agreed to accept everything. On the other hand, BTP also announced its support to Gehlot on 18 July but also agreed to his 17 demands from him. Since the government was going through a period of crisis then verbally accepted the BTP demand letter as soon as possible. The first condition of this demand letter was – ‘1167 seats for teacher recruitment should be filled immediately from ST’.

Demand Letter of BTP. The first demand was reservation in teacher recruitment.

The government survived but the demands remained unfulfilled…

The political struggle between Gehlot-Pilot is over. After the intervention of the high command, the feud of the two ended and the crisis loomed over the Gehlot government. But even after 2 months of passing the 17-point demand letter to CM Gehlot, when the demand for reservation was not fulfilled, which was passing the BTP also inside. The Gehlot government survived but the ST class did not get the reservation demanded in the job.

BTP’s hand behind the movement!

According to Dr. Jinendra Shastri, BJP in-charge of Dungarpur district, the disturbance in the district for four days is the result of failure of administration and government. Although the party’s top leaders are telling the Naxalite connection behind it, but Dr. Shastri blames the BTP initially in this movement. He says that it was BTP who led this movement, but when the crowd erupted, the whole movement started coming out of his hand and backed away. On this issue, the President of Youth Congress and Dungarpur MLA Ganesh Ghoghara has said that the agitating candidates were understood but the leaders from outside hijacked the movement.

There was a legal screw in the case, everyone knew SLP was filed

It was not a matter of government to fulfill this demand for reservation in teacher recruitment. Everyone knew this matter, it is a judicial case and the leaders of BTP also knew that the state government cannot do anything in it. Finally, to calm the movement, the government negotiated and agreed to file SLP in the Supreme Court. But such a big controversy would not have happened if any step was taken as per the old promise made to BTP earlier.

Counter attack on Congress on Naxalism

Naxalism or the Naxal connection of Chhattisgarh is also causing this disturbance. Gujarat’s Bharatiya Tribal Party MLA and tribal leader Chhotu Bhai Vasava says that the Congress did not see Naxalism when the Congress government was formed in Rajasthan. A short time ago, the Congress government was in crisis, even then the Congress did not see Naxalism, but the tribals raised their voice for the right, the Congress started seeing Naxalism. He even went against the Congress on the ‘#Adivasi_Adistrict_Congress’ campaign on social media.

55 people arrested, 35 cases filed and now tense peace

Police has registered 35 cases so far in the violence in the tribal-dominated Dungarpur district of the state. All these cases have been registered in Dungarpur Sadar and Bichhiwada police stations for highway violence. So far 55 accused of fussing have been arrested. And still police teams are scouting for other absconding miscreants. In this police action, the looted goods from the miscreants were also seized from a house on National Highway 8. However, after this strictness of the police, the disturbance has ended and there is a peaceful peace in the area.

