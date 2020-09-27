Highlights: Violence continues for third day in Dungarpur

The administration said that Jharkhand came with a special ideology group

Senior IPA, Lathar, Dinesh MN, Anand Srivaswat and Shankar Dutt Sharma

Four IPS from Jaipur will now take command of law and order

CM said that protesters leave violence, talk

The demand for filling the unreserved posts in the teacher recruitment from ST candidates is not taking the name of stopping the violence in Dungarpur. For the third day in a row, the protesters also came together fiercely. The entire Kherwara was surrounded by miscreants. Also set fire to several hotels and houses located there. Many bikes were also set ablaze during this time. According to the information received, the miscreants have laid stones on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway in 20 km. The roads are completely blocked.

After the firing, the matter calmed down, then the rowdy raged late at night

According to the information received, the infestation started from Kankra Dungri has reached Kherwara. After the protests by the protesters, the police also released tear gas with three rounds of firing, after which the matter got somewhat quiet, but at one o’clock in the night, the protesters were once again furious. It is being told that in this incident one person died of chest injury while one was injured.

Government sends four IPS from Jaipur to control the situation

The matter has revealed shocking from the administration. According to the district collector of Dungarpur, the special minded faction from Jharkhand has incited violence in this violence. Hence, the government has also sent four strong officers, including DG Crime ML Lathar, ACB ADG Dinesh MN, Jaipur Commissioner Anand Srivastava and Jaipur Rural SP Shankardutt Sharma, to control the situation.

Singham of Rajasthan again given responsibility

Let us tell you that the state government has once again given the responsibility of Rajasthan’s ‘Singham’ officer Dinesh MN to stop this violence spread in Dungarpur – Udaipur. It is said that Dinesh NM had controlled the situation in the 2004 riots in Udaipur.

CM said- protesters leave violence, come and talk

CM Gehlot on Saturday held a meeting in this regard with officials including Education Minister Govind Dotasara, CS Rajiv Swaroop, DGP Bhupinder Singh, Principal Secretary Home Abhay Kumar, DG Crime ML Lathar. The CM has appealed that the youth and students should abjure violence and put their point before the government.