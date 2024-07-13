Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 16:04

Former coach of the Brazilian national team, Dunga had an accident and overturned his car this Saturday, the 13th, on the BR-116, near Campina Grande do Sul, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, in Paraná. Captain of the four-time champion, the former player was with his wife, Evanir Verri. They were the only ones in the vehicle and were treated at the scene.

The accident was recorded near km 39 of the highway. Both Dunga and Evanir suffered minor injuries and were conscious during treatment. They were taken to Angelina Caron Hospital in Campina Grande do Sul, near the accident site. The victims were given a breathalyzer test, with a negative result. The rollover occurred early this afternoon, at 12:30 p.m. The information is from G1.

Dunga was a world champion, as a player and captain, in 1994, in the United States. The 30th anniversary of his fourth world championship victory will be celebrated on July 17. In addition, he was in charge of the Brazilian national team between 2006 and 2010, in his first stint, and 2015 and 2016.

As a coach, he won the 2007 Copa América and the 2009 Confederations Cup. He also led the Brazilian national team in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Netherlands. Since 2016, when he was fired by the CBF, the coach has not taken on another coaching job in his career.