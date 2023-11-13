Home page World

From: Stefan Wieczorek

The researchers discovered sand basins from the Ice Age near Villena in Spain. © University of Alicante

The sand formations now hidden in the ground were formed 16,000 years ago near Villena in Spain in extreme cold and drought. Researchers were amazed at the discovery.

Villena – the hinterland can be freezing cold Costa Blanca occur in the cooler seasons of autumn and winter, see coldest corners of the province of Alicante. This feeling is put into perspective not only by the temperature comparison with countries that are further north of Europe – but even more so by the history of our earth. In Villena, researchers have now discovered a peculiarity that occurs here in the southeast of Spain refers to one of the coldest eras ever: a field full of sand pits, dunes buried underground, far from today’s beaches on the Mediterranean. Traces of the Great Ice Age.

Costa Blanca in Spain: Sand pits from the Ice Age discovered – underground in the hinterland

An area that stretches seven kilometers from the hinterland towards Albacete hides 45 buried basins full of sand: extreme cold and drought created the dunes, now hidden in the ground, a long way from the sea. Researchers from four Spanish universities and the Museum of Prehistory in Valencia explored the unique site in a multidisciplinary way – and were quite amazed. as costanachrichten.com reports. The sand pits preserved in the earth, which are 15,000 to 16,300 years old, come from the Stadial Heinrich I, a specific period of the Ice Age. On the subject: Dunes, neither land nor beach

When the traces of the ice age appeared in the hinterland of the Costa Blanca, it was the coldest moment in the course of the Quaternary, explained coordinator Javier Fernández from the University of Alicante. “We were very surprised by the chronology that these dunes revealed to us compared to others continental dune systems in Spain, the less ancient one in the Duero River area or the older one in Castile La Mancha,” reported the Spanish archaeologist. Studies in Villena in the 1970s and 1990s had already identified conspicuous dune formations underground, “but we didn’t expect such a map.”

Dunes from the Ice Age discovered in Spain: people in ice-cold nature

The sand formations were formed 50 kilometers from the sea when, in extreme cold and drought, winds blew the mountain sediments down to the valley floor. Thanks to new physics methods such as optically stimulated luminescence (OSL), the researchers were now able to date the specific moment when the sand grains in the ground were separated from sunlight. But in addition to the buried Ice Age dunes, other interesting details came to light in the study funded by the EU Research Council, the results of which were published in the international journal “Catena”.

When digging in the hinterland of the Costa Blanca, the experts also found layers of earth that indicate a more stable climate and the flourishing of agriculture in very different eras: on the one hand in the Neolithic period and on the other, much later, in the Middle Ages. In any case, the area offers many traces of the interaction between humans and nature, the researchers praise. They also discovered periglacial structures from the 17th century in one of the sand pits. And actually, 400 years ago, the Iberian Peninsula experienced a small, not just perceived, ice age.