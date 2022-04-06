Funcom and Shiro Games have announced that on April 26th the videogame for PC Dune: Spice Wars will enter the early access phase. The title was announced at The Game Awards 2021 in December and is the first title set in the universe of Dunes for over twenty years and combines real-time strategy and 4X elements, pitting four factions against each other on the desert planet of Arrakis, the only source of the universe’s most precious resource: spice. Along with the release in Early Access, the fourth playable faction was also announced: the Fremen. With a greater ability to move and resist in the desert, less chance of attracting colossal sandworms, and a better ability to ally with hidden Sietchs (neutral native settlements), the Fremen are ideally placed to expand their power and control the planet.

“With so many huge Dune fans in the studio, the excitement I see every day in working on this universe is truly incredible, and we hope all of our passion is reflected in the final game,” said Sebastien Vidal, CEO of Shiro Games. . “Thanks to our deep admiration for the original material and all the know-how we have gathered in making Northgard, we are really looking forward to putting this title in the hands of all players around the world.” In addition to the publication of Dune: Spice Wars, Funcom is working on an open world multiplayer survival game also set in the universe of



Dunes

. The company holds the exclusive rights to develop and publish PC and console video games by Dunes.