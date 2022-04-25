There Dune-mania it has finally started again: partly as a consequence of the success of the acclaimed one movie directed by Denis Villeneuvewho managed to grab 6 statuettes at the Oscars ceremony, 1 Golden Globe and 5 BAFTA awards, partly because the longtime fans of the novels And of the sci-fi universe of Frank Herbert they have, in a sense, never abandoned Arrakis (metaphorically speaking). A little for both reasons, a little because the actual in the current videogame scene really lacks – or was missing – a challenge linked to the Dune cycle, here is that the creators of Northgard introduce us the most ambitious of their workswhich, as often happens, decides to take its own time and comes to us with a taste of Early Access, a build that will be gradually updated by the developers based on feedback from the public and critics. We are talking about Dune: Spice Warswhich we analyze today after testing it in preview, and which will be available in early access for all players starting from tomorrow 26 April 2022.

Before continuing to read, we strongly recommend that you also take a look at our review of the film, so as to have an introduction on the world of Dune.

There will always be a desert on Arrakis

As mentioned, the version of Dune: Spice Wars we tested it was provided in preview, and therefore before the release of the new features that over time they will be added to this Early Access version: as it is explained to us directly by the guys from Shiro Gamesdifferent game modea balancing more equalized e new contentwill be added in the coming months thanks to the support and al crucial community feedbackand consequently in this preview we will devote more to the gameplay.

Dune: Spice wars is a four-player, real-time strategy game that comes to life on the desertic and particularly inhospitable planet Arrakis, in a very delicate political / economic setting. As expected in the world created by Herbert, the different factions will be present to compete for the spice, which is the most useful and important resource in the whole universe, which is extracted directly from Arrakis. In this game however, we will be catapulted into a situation where this it will not be our only concernbecause there will also be to take the lead other resourcesfrom the laboratpolitical influenceatwaterat riches in terms of money, up to other important and fundamental building materials such as the Plascrete (name in English). As if that were not enough, we will also have to pay attention to the wind forceat devastating sandstorms of Arrakisand to the great ones Sandworms – literally of the worms of the sands – who are the real rulers of these dangerous lands.

Having said that, when we choose to start our game, we will be invited to choose between the four factions available, each with its own particularities, advantages and penalties: the Atreidesthe Harkonneni Fremen ei Smugglers. For example, the Fremen will have advantages that will help them take possession of neutral villages, or that they see them more skilled in moving, while the Harkonnen are equipped with bonuses related to troops and subterfuges, the Atreides will be able to take possession of the villages peacefully, and etc. The starting area is also influenced by the choice of your flag. In addition to that, you will command the house from above, and you will choose before starting the game too two adviserswhich will guarantee you additional bonuses in certain characteristics or mechanics.

With words, or with the sword

As we have anticipated, however, the military force it’s not the only thing that matters in Dune, because the political and economic situation holds the bench in an overbearing way, opening up a range of strategic possibilities that are not indifferent to the players. Although it is not divided into hexagons, and the mechanics are inextricably linked to the Dune universe, we can say that some developments are very reminiscent of the series of Civilization. So here our enemies could turn out to be powerful allies, we can enter into agreementsattend votingAnd haggling resources with barter and more. During our preview we also happily found that the value of resources in Dune: Spice Wars it is variable (in real time), and therefore in some situations for example the Solaris will lose purchasing power, while perhaps another of the resources present.

We have also mentioned agreements and votes, and here the matter could be even more complicated, because some of our decisions may not suit – or even go against – one or more of the other factions, which could seriously cracking relationships (which will also happen if you physically attack with troops). The game also features a system of agents, which we can send to various areas to spy on or gather information, or perhaps draw resources and more from some abandoned points.

But how do the conquests happen? Starting from a predetermined starting point, we will have to create troops and send them to conquer villages, some of which will be even neutral (marked in gray). Clearly the troops will have a cost of engagementand as they move from friendly territory to someone else’s possession, they gradually they will consume supplies to survive in the desert, which will recharge when we are near one of our cities. But how will we know whether or not it is worth venturing into a certain area? Clearly sending a Ornithopter in the neighboring regions, which by collecting data will add to our board the various cities that can be occupied, and above all which of them are close to important deposits, such as those of spice or plascrete. We will have to be careful too to the activity of the Sandwormstherefore it is necessary to evaluate – carefully and quickly – the movements to be made.

Cities have limited space and slots to build the structures, and then you will have to spend resources for unlock new ones and expand the building space: this will be essential to grow and enhance strategic points on the mapperhaps enriching them with defensive turrets if on the borders with the enemies, or making the less militarized and safer areas in the central territories more productive (perhaps exploiting them for the collection of water, spice and so on).

In what will you be better than others? This is a good question, as your strategy can be shaped over time, also thanks to a research tree: in this you can decide to conduct scientific, economic studies and so on, which will unlock increasing bonuses (in short, a sort of progress skill tree). Even what you unlock in this way will be decisive for founding a ‘thriving economy or a destructive armybut also incredible diplomatic skills. Also pay attention to the timewhich is always required for construction, recruiting and research operations, and keep an eye on the day / night cycle.

Last but not least, the conditions of victory. As already mentioned, some things are similar to what we see in Civilization, and to get the victory in Dune: Spice Wars we can do it in three ways:

Victory by domination : by destroying all other factions, this by destroying their base or by assassinating their Leader.

: by destroying all other factions, this by destroying their base or by assassinating their Leader. Victory for government : this happens if you are elected as the legitimate governor of Arrakis. This is a special resolution, in which the player is voted as the winner (requires very high political power).

: this happens if you are elected as the legitimate governor of Arrakis. This is a special resolution, in which the player is voted as the winner (requires very high political power). Victory for hegemony: You will get it by reaching 50,000 Hegemony points, which you can earn with generic actions such as controlling villages and earning spice, or others specific to each faction.

Conclusions

In Dune: Spice Warsas you will have understood by reading the preview, it will all be in your hands, and we like it very much. Of course, it is not yet clear how everything will take place, or if among the modalities that will be included there will also be a real one countryside (which would be incredibly welcome), but what we are facing right now is a very promising game, which with a slight dose of patience it can be mastered by players. If you are a lover of the Dune universe, we can say that after trying it in preview Spice Wars manage to create faithfully the “vibrations” of Herbert’s creations, with all the limitations of the case and with all the necessary extensions, so we advise you to give it a chance already from this Early Access phase. For a definitive judgment of course, or even halfway, it will be necessary to talk about it later.