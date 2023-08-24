Publisher Funcom and development studio Shiro Games have announced the month of release of version 1.0 of the strategic 4x Dunes: Spice Warsset on the planet Arrakis: September 2023. It is not clear why the precise date has not been given, considering that there are only a few days left in September.
Be that as it may, while we rack our brains on the point we can see a new game trailer, released for the occasion:
Consider who Dune: Spice Wars came in early access on April 26, 2022. We are therefore not talking about one of those titles that spend years and years incomplete before being launched.
Dune: Spice Wars grows
As mentioned, Dune: Spice Wars is a real-time strategy game with 4X elements, developed by the same studio as the acclaimed Northgard. Set in the universe born from the wild imagination of Frank Herbert, sees the player in command of one of the factions fighting for control of Arrakis and the precious spice, which extends life, expands consciousness and makes interstellar travel possible.
Among the various selectable factions there are obviously the houses of Atreides and Arkonnen, made iconic by the novels.
Currently Dune: Spice Wars is only available on PC. If you are interested in learning more, you can read our tried.
