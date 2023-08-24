Publisher Funcom and development studio Shiro Games have announced the month of release of version 1.0 of the strategic 4x Dunes: Spice Warsset on the planet Arrakis: September 2023. It is not clear why the precise date has not been given, considering that there are only a few days left in September.

Be that as it may, while we rack our brains on the point we can see a new game trailer, released for the occasion:

Consider who Dune: Spice Wars came in early access on April 26, 2022. We are therefore not talking about one of those titles that spend years and years incomplete before being launched.