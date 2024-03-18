House Vernius of Ix and the first DLC of the strategic 4X Dune: Spice Wars. It was released alongside a major update to the game, called Heroes of Dune. The announcement was made by the development studio Shiro Games and the publisher Funcom, thanks to the success of Dune – Part Two at the cinema (for which, however, the game does not have the official license).
There's also a trailer to celebrate:
House Vernius of Ix costs €12.99 and introduces the Ixian into the game as the seventh playable faction. It is characterized by strong technological advancement and is led by Rhombur Vernius.
The hour of heroes
The developers promise that the Ixian they will unlock new gameplay styles, focused as they are on research and diplomacy. For their part, they have the ability to control more drones than other factions and have unique ways to control or limit the technologies of others.
The update Heroes of Dune instead it gives players the chance to control some of the best-known characters in the Dune universe. Each faction is given a choice of two heroes, for a total of fourteen iconic characters to choose from. For example, house Atreides can choose Duncan Idaho and Gurney Halleck, while the Fremen can count on Chani Kynes and Otheym.
Of course, the update also improves other aspects of the game, such as combat, and will make the experience more accessible for all players.
