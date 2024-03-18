House Vernius of Ix and the first DLC of the strategic 4X Dune: Spice Wars. It was released alongside a major update to the game, called Heroes of Dune. The announcement was made by the development studio Shiro Games and the publisher Funcom, thanks to the success of Dune – Part Two at the cinema (for which, however, the game does not have the official license).

There's also a trailer to celebrate:

House Vernius of Ix costs €12.99 and introduces the Ixian into the game as the seventh playable faction. It is characterized by strong technological advancement and is led by Rhombur Vernius.