By Marcos Yasif / Updated April 6, 2022, 16:38 3 comments

The fight for control of the planet Arrakis begins in a few weeks. Funcom and Shiro Games today confirmed the launch PC] of Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy video game with 4X elements based on the acclaimed science fiction universe of Frank Herbert. Specifically, it will be available in early access through Steam this April 26.

“With the huge number of fans of the Dune series in our studio, the excitement in the work environment is very real, and we hope that this will be reflected in the game,” said Sebastien Vidal, CEO of Shiro Games. “With all this passion for the original work and the experience we gained creating Northgard, we can’t wait to get this new game into the hands of players.”

Taking advantage of this announcement, Shiro Games has also confirmed the incorporation of the fourth playable RTS faction: the Fremen. It has increased movement and desert resistance, less chance of attracting colossal sandworms, and an improved ability to ally with the Sietches (settlements of neutral natives of the planet Arrakis). “The Fremen offer a unique position to expand their area of ​​influence and control the planet. Find out all about these surviving desert natives below.”

Thus, the Fremen join Atreides, Harkonnens and Smugglers in the fight for spice in Dune: Spice Wars. The game is expected to remain in early access for anywhere from nine months to a year. Let’s remember that this is just one of several Dune video games that Funcom is working on. Thus, a few months ago we also learned of a multiplayer proposal developed in collaboration with Nukklear.

In the background the success of his film by Dennis Villeniueve, now available on HBO Max, which we recommend you read about the criticism of the companions of SensaCine.

