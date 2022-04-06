Dune: Spice Warsthe new strategy game based on the sci-fi universe of Frank Herbert and on its recent film adaptation, will launch in early access for PC on April 26.

Publisher Funcom and developer Shiro Games, who created the famous Northgard, have confirmed that the Fremen will be one of four playable factions in the game at launch. The Harkonnen and Atreides houses, plus a smuggler faction, had already been announced. The game pits the four factions against each other on the desert planet Arrakis, competing for control of its extremely precious resource, the spice.

Desert-dwelling Fremen will naturally move faster in the hostile landscape than other factions, withstand its conditions better, and attract less attention from sandworms. They can even use sand worms as a fast travel mechanism. They excel in stealth and guerrilla tactics and their aim is to rally the entire Fremen community on the planet in order to expel the imperial invaders.

For those unfamiliar with it, Dune: Spice Wars is a real-time strategy game with 4X elements on a large scale. Military power must be balanced with infiltration, resource production, and even political influence to be successful. The initial version of Early Access will not include multiplayer or any story-based single-player campaigns.