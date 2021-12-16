A new behind the scenes video from Dune: Spice Wars highlights some aspects of the development of the new game based on the universe of Dune, which returns to the scene in a big way also thanks to the recent film adaptation by Denis Villeneuve.

The game, as we also saw in the presentation trailer for Dune: Spice Wars at The Game Awards 2021, is one strategic in real time set on Arrakis, which sees us play one of the representatives of the warring houses – such as Atreides and Arkonnen – for control of La Spezia and the sandy plains.

The video diary contains several interventions by the developers of Shiro Games who explain various aspects of the processing of the game, but among these we can also see some glimpses of the world of the strategy in question, thus giving way to have a more precise idea of ​​how it is. built, after having also seen the first official images in recent days.

As reported by marketing director Adrien Briatta, Dune: Spice Wars is based largely on books of the Dune series, considered as the foundation on which to build the game. The lead programmer of the project, Tom Rethaller, also explained that, in the studies carried out for the creation of the game, great attention has been given to the desert ecosystem by studying those really existing on earth, which show the remarkable varieties reported in the setting of Dune: Spice Wars.

For the rest, we are waiting to know the exit date of the game, given that for the moment we only know that it will be released first in early access in the course of 2022 on Steam.