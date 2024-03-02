Visually spectacular and with a messianic and philosophical story, the second part of 'Dune'directed by Denis Villeneuve and with Thimothée Chalamet and Zendaya of protagonists, premieres this week throughout the world preceded by enormous expectation.

After a first part in which the main characters were introduced and the lines of what was to come were drawn, in the second installment Villeneuve focuses on the figure of Paul as the possible savior of Arrakis, as marked by a prophecy in which a part of the Fremen believes.

The Canadian director delves into that messianic side of Paul and those who see him as a savior, in a philosophical narrative that is reminiscent of one of his best-known films, 'Arrival' (2016), with some (few) exciting battles.

Although Thimothée Chalamet is the absolute protagonist as Paul Atreides (called to be the leader of the revolution against the absolutist power of the emperor (Christopher Walken) – the film has a spectacular cast.

TO Zendaya (Chani), a Fremen warrior, they are joined by Rebeca Ferguson (Jessica, Paul's mother), Javier Bardem (Stilgar, leader of the Fremen), Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Harkonnen, enemy of the Atreides), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck, master de Paul), who repeat their roles from the first installment.

And Austin Butler (Fey-Rautha, the baron's nephew and aspiring to succeed him) or Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) join.

All of them are part of a plot that takes place on the desert planet Arrakis, the only place in the universe that contains a precious substance called 'spice', which the emperor and the Great Houses that support him exploit in the defense of the Fremen, the indigenous population.

It is the long-awaited continuation of the first installment, from 2021, which received very good reviews and ten Oscar nominations (of which it won six in technical categories).

And although its box office of 402 million dollars was far from the 1,912 of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', It was enough to guarantee a second part, just as Villeneuve had conceived the project.

Part of the cast of the series 'Dune' second part. Photo by Warner Bros.

Between the two feature films, 321 minutes (almost 5 and a half hours) to tell the story that the American Frank Herbert published in 1965 and which became a best-selling novel. So much so that he made a trilogy – 'Dune', 'The Messiah of Dune' (1969) and 'Children of Dune' (1976) -, which was followed by three other titles.

From the first moment there was a lot of interest in carrying 'Dune' to cinema, including the frustrated project of the Franco-Chilean Alejandro Jodorowsky, who thought of Salvador Dalí to play the emperor.

The filmmaker did not want simple technicians or collaborators at his side, but 'spiritual warriors', and their enthusiasm also convinced the illustrator and comic artist Jean Giraud, known as Moebius, and the graphic artist HR Giger.

But despite obtaining the rights to make it in 1974, the idea did not materialize. Ten years later it did come to fruition, led by David Lynch.

Starring debutant Kyle MacLachlan, Lynch's film was a box office failure (it grossed just over $30 million for a very high budget for the time, $40 million, according to data from the specialized website Box Office Mojo).

Zendaya, protagonist of 'Dune', part 2. Photo by Warner Bros.

A film that was a cult title for science fiction lovers, but seen today it seems more like a B series production with papier-mâché sets.

More than 20 years later, in 2016, talk began about a new adaptation of 'Dune' when the Legendary Entertainment studio acquired the film and television adaptation rights to Herbert's novel.

And now, after the premiere of a second part, it is not ruled out that Villeneuve will embark on a third. “It's not that he wants to make a saga, but this is 'Dune', and 'Dune' is a great story. To honor him, I think it would take at least three films. That would be my dream,” the director explained in an interview in 2021.

