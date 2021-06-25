The new film by Frank Herbert, Dunes, was again postponed in the last few hours. The film, originally arriving in early October 2021, has been postponed for about three weeks, precisely to October 22.

It is not the first time that the exit has been delayed, and the same Warner Bros has repeatedly changed the plans for some of the movies like Godzilla Vs. Kong or others. The latter two, in fact, will be distributed simultaneously in cinemas and on the platform HBO Max, creating friction with the production house Legendary who does not look favorably on such a move.

Among other films that have suffered gods “Blending” there are dates Newark, Cry Macho, same Dunes is Godzilla Vs. Kong. A recent report stated that:

It has not yet been decided whether the Warner Bros and Legendary film, Dune, will go to theaters and on HBO Max. Despite this, the latter streaming service continues to promote it as part of the catalog from next October 2021. Legendary is in discussions with Warner to try to keep this science fiction genre strictly in theaters.

Many, including professionals and others, said they were happy with the possible distribution both in cinemas and on the well-known service, however there are those who are not of the same idea, evidently worried by the fact of not being able to adequately re-enter the amount paid for production, threatening legal actions and more.

The plot of Dunes tells the story of Paul Atreides, a bright young boy with a destiny written beyond his comprehension. He will have to travel inside the most difficult planet in the universe to be able to guarantee a future for him and his family. Meanwhile, evil forces are fighting for the exclusivity of the most precious resource on the planet, or a spice capable of releasing potential from the human mind. Will you be able to overcome your own fears?